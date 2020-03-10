Heat Check: Alkermes plc (ALKS) Vs. Box Inc. (BOX)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) shares are -14.51% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.16% or -$1.55 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -15.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.89% and -8.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the ALKS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Neutral on February 14, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the ALKS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.75. The forecasts give the Alkermes plc stock a price target range of $28.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 19.82 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 37.71% or 8.21%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 27.70% in the current quarter to -$0.06, up from the -$0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.32, down -10.60% from $0.71 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.53 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 955,235 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 814,342. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 157,290 and 50,763 in purchases and sales respectively.

POPS RICHARD F, a Director and CEO, Alkermes plc at the company, sold 100,000 shares worth $1.95 million at $19.50 per share on Nov 14. The Director had earlier bought another 6,940 ALKS shares valued at $136371.0 on Feb 24. The shares were bought at $19.65 per share. LANDINE MICHAEL J (SVP, Corp Dev., Alkermes, Inc.) sold 20,000 shares at $19.70 per share on Nov 13 for a total of $394056.0 while POPS RICHARD F, (Director and CEO, Alkermes plc) sold 30,205 shares on Nov 08 for $595827.0 with each share fetching $19.73.

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX), on the other hand, is trading around $13.04 with a market cap of $1.99B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.86% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Box Inc. (BOX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BOX’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -19.10%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at Box Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 17,310 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.76M shares after the latest sales, with -0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.70% with a share float percentage of 143.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Box Inc. having a total of 325 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.72 million shares worth more than $280.49 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $187.35 million and represent 7.46% of shares outstanding.