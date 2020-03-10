Heat Check: AMETEK Inc. (AME) Vs. PPG Industries Inc. (PPG)

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) shares are -23.54% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.85% or -$12.26 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -21.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.29% and -22.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2020, Cowen recommended the AME stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 16, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the AME stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $76.26 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $109.71. The forecasts give the AMETEK Inc. stock a price target range of $125.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $98.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 30.49 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 38.99% or 22.18%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.90% in the current quarter to $1.02, up from the $1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.34, up 2.10% from $4.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.06 and $1.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 93 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 84 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 381,505 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 425,428. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 20,934 and 21,645 in purchases and sales respectively.

VARET ELIZEBETH R, a Director at the company, sold 2,000 shares worth $190800.0 at $95.40 per share on Feb 24. The Director had earlier sold another 2,000 AME shares valued at $191050.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $95.52 per share. WILLIAMS DENNIS K (Director) sold 5,190 shares at $101.14 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $524912.0 while VARET ELIZEBETH R, (Director) sold 2,000 shares on Feb 12 for $203630.0 with each share fetching $101.82.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG), on the other hand, is trading around $97.41 with a market cap of $23.24B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $136.23 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.61 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PPG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.20%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at PPG Industries Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 109,575 shares. Insider sales totaled 74,482 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 596.46k shares after the latest sales, with 9.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.30% with a share float percentage of 235.16M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PPG Industries Inc. having a total of 1,241 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 22.25 million shares worth more than $2.97 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. held 9.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 20.22 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.7 billion and represent 8.57% of shares outstanding.