Heat Check: Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Vs. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) shares are -13.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.84% or -$9.59 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -10.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.83% and -16.96% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 26, 2019, Northcoast recommended the ITW stock is a Sell, while earlier, Goldman had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on September 23, 2019. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the ITW stock is a “Hold”. 5 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $154.52 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $170.24. The forecasts give the Illinois Tool Works Inc. stock a price target range of $208.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $121.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 9.23 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 25.71% or -27.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.60% in the current quarter to $1.86, up from the $1.81 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.88, down -0.60% from $7.74 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.94 and $2.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.43 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 47 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 586,158 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 544,823. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 98,392 and 48,254 in purchases and sales respectively.

O’HERLIHY CHRISTOPHER A, a Vice Chairman at the company, sold 37,301 shares worth $6.4 million at $171.69 per share on Nov 01. The Executive Vice President had earlier sold another 19,980 ITW shares valued at $3.78 million on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $189.25 per share. SCHEUNEMAN RANDALL J (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 11,977 shares at $171.63 per share on Nov 01 for a total of $2.06 million while Mines Andrew, (Executive Vice President) sold 12,995 shares on Oct 31 for $2.18 million with each share fetching $167.71.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ), on the other hand, is trading around $0.45 with a market cap of $968.25M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 88.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 49.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.50% with a share float percentage of 938.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company.