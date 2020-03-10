Heat Check: Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Vs. SM Energy Company (SM)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) shares are -85.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -58.97% or -$1.15 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -86.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -72.51% and -85.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 01, 2019, Macquarie recommended the KOS stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Bernstein had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on February 26, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the KOS stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.21. The forecasts give the Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 88.9 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 91.11% or 80.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 18.20% in the current quarter to -$0.08, down from the -$0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.16, down -9.10% from -$0.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.07 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,215,767 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 414,445. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,045,214 and 414,445 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier bought another 50,000 KOS shares valued at $104990.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $2.10 per share.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM), on the other hand, is trading around $1.48 with a market cap of $238.58M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 88.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the SM Energy Company (SM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SM’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -4.40%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at SM Energy Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 38,455 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.28M shares after the latest sales, with 3.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SM Energy Company having a total of 299 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.93 million shares worth more than $190.32 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $134.03 million and represent 10.55% of shares outstanding.