News

Heat Check: Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Vs. East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

By Richard Addington

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) shares are -26.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.90% or -$0.63 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -31.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.31% and -24.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 03, 2019, Macquarie recommended the TEF stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on November 11, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the TEF stock is a “Hold”.

The stock currently trades at $5.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.05. The forecasts give the Telefonica S.A. stock a price target range of $11.45 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.79. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 43.09 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 55.02% or 11.05%.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC), on the other hand, is trading around $32.45 with a market cap of $4.92B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.61 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EWBC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 72.70%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at East West Bancorp Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 154,270 shares. Insider sales totaled 76,052 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.03M shares after the latest sales, with 16.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.70% with a share float percentage of 144.68M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with East West Bancorp Inc. having a total of 538 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.66 million shares worth more than $811.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 13.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $659.71 million and represent 9.30% of shares outstanding.

News

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) Vs. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN): Those Ticking Clocks

Andrew Francis - 0
Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares are -73.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 22.28% or $0.12 higher in the latest trading...
Read more
News

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Vs. CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM): Updated Outlook

Richard Addington - 0
Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) shares are -44.67% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.24% or $0.44 higher in the latest...
Read more
News

Is Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Andrew Francis - 0
Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) is -35.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.36 and a high...
Read more

Read More

Which institution holds the most shares in RingCentral Inc. (RNG)

Markets Richard Addington - 0
RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is 39.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $98.19 and a high of...
Read more

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Companies Richard Addington - 0
e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) is 12.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.70 and a high...
Read more

What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL), Genprex Inc. (GNPX)

Finance Winifred Gerald - 0
Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares are 56.20% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.48% or $0.09 higher in the latest...
Read more

Recent

Which Institutions Own Shares In Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP)?

News Richard Addington - 0
Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE: SUP) is -14.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.26 and a...
Read more

Crane Co. (CR) makes -1.98% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Companies Sue Brooks - 0
Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) is 0.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.57 and a high of...
Read more

It makes sense to watch Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) And Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

Companies Richard Addington - 0
Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) shares are -24.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.43% or $2.95 higher in the latest...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us