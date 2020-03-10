Heat Check: Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Vs. East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) shares are -26.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.90% or -$0.63 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -31.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.31% and -24.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 03, 2019, Macquarie recommended the TEF stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on November 11, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the TEF stock is a “Hold”.

The stock currently trades at $5.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.05. The forecasts give the Telefonica S.A. stock a price target range of $11.45 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.79. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 43.09 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 55.02% or 11.05%.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC), on the other hand, is trading around $32.45 with a market cap of $4.92B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.61 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EWBC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 72.70%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at East West Bancorp Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 154,270 shares. Insider sales totaled 76,052 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.03M shares after the latest sales, with 16.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.70% with a share float percentage of 144.68M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with East West Bancorp Inc. having a total of 538 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.66 million shares worth more than $811.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 13.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $659.71 million and represent 9.30% of shares outstanding.