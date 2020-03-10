Heat Check: The Mosaic Company (MOS) Vs. TOTAL S.A. (TOT)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) shares are -44.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -16.64% or -$2.38 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -35.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.50% and -42.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the MOS stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 14, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the MOS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.41. The forecasts give the The Mosaic Company stock a price target range of $36.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 51.17 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 66.89% or 25.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -480.00% in the current quarter to -$0.09, down from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.47, down -4.80% from $0.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and $0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 295,470 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 180,800. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 7,867 and 3,096 in purchases and sales respectively.

O’Rourke James Calvin, a President & CEO at the company, bought 15,000 shares worth $201390.0 at $13.43 per share on Mar 09. The SVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. had earlier bought another 1,000 MOS shares valued at $12810.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $12.81 per share. MONAHAN WILLIAM T (Director) bought 2,360 shares at $21.15 per share on Sep 10 for a total of $49902.0 while BEEBE CHERYL K, (Director) bought 12,998 shares on Aug 21 for $249692.0 with each share fetching $19.21.

TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT), on the other hand, is trading around $34.77 with a market cap of $92.97B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $70.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.45% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TOTAL S.A. (TOT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TOT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.30%

Major holders

Insiders own 8.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.50% with a share float percentage of 2.31B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TOTAL S.A. having a total of 741 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 19.8 million shares worth more than $1.1 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 9.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 17.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $965.12 million and represent 8.76% of shares outstanding.