Here are the top Institutional holders of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) shares

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) is -67.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $2.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The BTE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $1.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.01% off the consensus price target high of $3.36 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 36.49% higher than the price target low of $0.74 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.47, the stock is -52.89% and -60.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.08 million and changing -40.56% at the moment leaves the stock -64.31% off its SMA200. BTE registered -71.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.32.

The stock witnessed a -57.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.92%, and is -50.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.97% over the week and 8.03% over the month.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) has around 242 employees, a market worth around $291.30M and $1.11B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.49. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -38.91% and -79.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baytex Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $190.51M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 97.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 63.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 36.40% in year-over-year returns.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Top Institutional Holders

157 institutions hold shares in Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE), with 15.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.75% while institutional investors hold 32.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 614.68M, and float is at 545.04M with Short Float at 3.41%. Institutions hold 31.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.99 million shares valued at $21.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.68% of the BTE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Luminus Management, LLC with 14.25 million shares valued at $20.66 million to account for 2.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 11.95 million shares representing 2.13% and valued at over $17.33 million, while Toronto Dominion Bank holds 1.68% of the shares totaling 9.44 million with a market value of $13.69 million.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enerplus Corporation (ERF) that is trading -74.00% down over the past 12 months. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) is -60.13% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.16% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.39.