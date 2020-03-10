Here are the top Institutional holders of Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) shares

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN) is -61.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.25 and a high of $9.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The FLMN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 46.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.70, the stock is -36.53% and -50.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.81 million and changing -23.73% at the moment leaves the stock -58.39% off its SMA200. FLMN registered -65.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.46.

The stock witnessed a -43.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.21%, and is -27.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.05% over the week and 7.00% over the month.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $228.12M and $81.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.68 and Fwd P/E is 7.54. Profit margin for the company is 21.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -16.92% and -71.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.60%).

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Falcon Minerals Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $18.14M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 50.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.80% in year-over-year returns.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) Top Institutional Holders

102 institutions hold shares in Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN), with 8.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.98% while institutional investors hold 86.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.49M, and float is at 37.69M with Short Float at 3.25%. Institutions hold 70.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC with over 5.51 million shares valued at $38.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.98% of the FLMN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Samlyn Capital, LLC with 4.02 million shares valued at $28.37 million to account for 8.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 2.9 million shares representing 6.31% and valued at over $20.49 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.02% of the shares totaling 2.77 million with a market value of $19.54 million.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HITE Hedge Asset Management LL, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that HITE Hedge Asset Management LL sold 950,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $5.50 per share for a total of $5.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169268.0 shares.

Falcon Minerals Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that HITE Hedge Asset Management LL (10% Owner) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $6.50 per share for $650000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60035.0 shares of the FLMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, HITE Hedge Asset Management LL (10% Owner) acquired 12,000 shares at an average price of $9.11 for $109320.0. The insider now directly holds 265,258 shares of Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN).