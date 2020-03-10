Industry

Here are the top Institutional holders of Service Properties Trust (SVC) shares

By Andrew Francis

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) is -45.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.31 and a high of $26.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The SVC stock was last observed hovering at around $16.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.2% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.48% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 16.44% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.37, the stock is -34.38% and -39.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -19.31% at the moment leaves the stock -44.31% off its SMA200. SVC registered -48.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.94.

The stock witnessed a -40.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.62%, and is -26.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.58% over the week and 4.84% over the month.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) has a market worth around $2.20B and $2.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.46. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -12.67% and -50.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Service Properties Trust (SVC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Service Properties Trust (SVC) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Service Properties Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $565.69M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 39.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.80% in year-over-year returns.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) Top Institutional Holders

471 institutions hold shares in Service Properties Trust (SVC), with 2.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.34% while institutional investors hold 80.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 164.37M, and float is at 162.36M with Short Float at 2.43%. Institutions hold 79.07% of the Float.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Service Properties Trust (SVC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times.

