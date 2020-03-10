News

Here are the top Institutional holders of Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) shares

By Sue Brooks

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SMLP) is -69.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.42 and a high of $10.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The SMLP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 50.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.00, the stock is -55.46% and -65.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -29.58% at the moment leaves the stock -79.30% off its SMA200. SMLP registered -90.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.80.

The stock witnessed a -65.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.87%, and is -49.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.77% over the week and 9.04% over the month.

Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) has a market worth around $102.18M and $465.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.26. Profit margin for the company is -7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -29.58% and -90.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) is a “Underweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Summit Midstream Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $106.47M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -94.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.60% in year-over-year returns.

Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Top Institutional Holders

59 institutions hold shares in Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP), with 49.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.66% while institutional investors hold 54.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.18M, and float is at 52.37M with Short Float at 4.37%. Institutions hold 24.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 13.91 million shares valued at $46.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.86% of the SMLP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC with 3.18 million shares valued at $10.53 million to account for 3.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 1.02 million shares representing 1.09% and valued at over $3.37 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 0.57% of the shares totaling 536384.0 with a market value of $1.78 million.

Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) that is trading -66.70% down over the past 12 months. DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is -79.18% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.35% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.32.

