Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is -51.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.23 and a high of $32.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNQ stock was last observed hovering at around $22.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.87% off its average median price target of $34.66 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.67% off the consensus price target high of $41.04 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 21.78% higher than the price target low of $20.11 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.73, the stock is -43.08% and -46.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.94 million and changing -30.40% at the moment leaves the stock -42.18% off its SMA200. CNQ registered -41.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -34.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.15.

The stock witnessed a -46.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.88%, and is -38.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.41% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) has around 9709 employees, a market worth around $20.08B and $15.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.22 and Fwd P/E is 7.54. Profit margin for the company is 23.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -29.24% and -52.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is a “Buy”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $3.97B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.40% in year-over-year returns.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Top Institutional Holders

638 institutions hold shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), with 25.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.18% while institutional investors hold 75.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.28B, and float is at 1.16B with Short Float at 0.48%. Institutions hold 73.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 90.22 million shares valued at $2.92 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.60% of the CNQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 65.33 million shares valued at $2.11 billion to account for 5.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 41.2 million shares representing 3.47% and valued at over $1.33 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.01% of the shares totaling 35.7 million with a market value of $1.15 billion.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL S.A. (TOT) that is trading -38.61% down over the past 12 months. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is -80.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -48.56% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.1.