Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is -44.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.72 and a high of $78.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The WLK stock was last observed hovering at around $51.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.17% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $38.96, the stock is -34.97% and -39.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -23.80% at the moment leaves the stock -40.04% off its SMA200. WLK registered -42.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -35.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.85.

The stock witnessed a -39.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.38%, and is -32.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.19% over the week and 5.42% over the month.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) has around 9430 employees, a market worth around $5.31B and $8.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.99 and Fwd P/E is 9.34. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -23.19% and -50.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Westlake Chemical Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $1.97B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.20% in year-over-year returns.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) Top Institutional Holders

394 institutions hold shares in Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK), with 92.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 72.33% while institutional investors hold 108.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 136.35M, and float is at 35.53M with Short Float at 5.57%. Institutions hold 30.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.76 million shares valued at $333.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.71% of the WLK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Victory Capital Management Inc. with 3.41 million shares valued at $239.38 million to account for 2.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 3.41 million shares representing 2.66% and valued at over $239.18 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 2.35% of the shares totaling 3.02 million with a market value of $211.53 million.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chao Albert, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Chao Albert sold 51,592 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $62.42 per share for a total of $3.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 369856.0 shares.

Westlake Chemical Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Mangieri George J (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,583 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $75.05 per share for $118804.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1582.0 shares of the WLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 20, Jenkins Dorothy C (Director) disposed off 390 shares at an average price of $62.30 for $24296.0. The insider now directly holds 67,228 shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK).

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) that is trading -36.60% down over the past 12 months. Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is -12.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.12% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.57.