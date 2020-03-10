Here is a breakdown of the Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) stock performance

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) is 42.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.79 and a high of $7.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The CYH stock was last observed hovering at around $5.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.08% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $4.13, the stock is -21.51% and -1.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.51 million and changing -20.73% at the moment leaves the stock 25.46% off its SMA200. CYH registered -10.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.30.

The stock witnessed a -11.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.02%, and is -15.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.82% over the week and 10.23% over the month.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) has around 80000 employees, a market worth around $529.67M and $13.21B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.73% and -44.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) is a “Underweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Community Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44 with sales reaching $3.22B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.70% in year-over-year returns.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Top Institutional Holders

219 institutions hold shares in Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH), with 7.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.45% while institutional investors hold 101.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.25M, and float is at 110.25M with Short Float at 16.52%. Institutions hold 94.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd with over 27.48 million shares valued at $79.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.32% of the CYH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.06 million shares valued at $49.46 million to account for 14.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.15 million shares representing 6.07% and valued at over $20.74 million, while Elliott Management Corporation holds 3.82% of the shares totaling 4.5 million with a market value of $13.05 million.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DINKINS MICHAEL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DINKINS MICHAEL bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $4.04 per share for a total of $10096.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48257.0 shares.

Community Health Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that SMITH WAYNE T (Chairman & CEO) bought a total of 215,150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $2.18 per share for $468597.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.84 million shares of the CYH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 28, SMITH WAYNE T (Chairman & CEO) acquired 489,250 shares at an average price of $2.05 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 3,621,332 shares of Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH).

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) that is trading 57.98% up over the past 12 months. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is -19.36% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.9% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.98.