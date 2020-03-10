Here is a breakdown of the Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) stock performance

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is -30.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.87 and a high of $40.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The PBA stock was last observed hovering at around $34.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.62% off its average median price target of $42.22 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.38% off the consensus price target high of $45.44 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 33.58% higher than the price target low of $38.74 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.73, the stock is -32.75% and -32.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.92 million and changing -25.09% at the moment leaves the stock -30.09% off its SMA200. PBA registered -29.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -30.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.75.

The stock witnessed a -34.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.87%, and is -29.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.55% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) has a market worth around $14.09B. Current P/E ratio is 14.04 and Fwd P/E is 13.40. Distance from 52-week low is -24.03% and -36.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $1.63B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 24.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 52.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.50% in year-over-year returns.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Top Institutional Holders

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)’s shares outstanding are 547.75M, and float is at 516.92M with Short Float at 0.80%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 37.21 million shares valued at $1.38 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.78% of the PBA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 19.9 million shares valued at $737.41 million to account for 3.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 17.55 million shares representing 3.20% and valued at over $650.38 million, while 1832 Asset Management L.P. holds 2.36% of the shares totaling 12.94 million with a market value of $479.57 million.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is -61.00% lower over the past 12 months. GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is -89.03% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.41% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.17.