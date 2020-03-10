Here is a breakdown of the Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) stock performance

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) is -81.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.50 and a high of $58.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The PVAC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.33% off its average median price target of $48.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.7% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 87.07% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.56, the stock is -64.71% and -75.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -48.94% at the moment leaves the stock -79.75% off its SMA200. PVAC registered -89.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.31.

The stock witnessed a -73.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -77.70%, and is -61.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.26% over the week and 12.30% over the month.

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) has around 94 employees, a market worth around $101.86M and $471.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.20 and Fwd P/E is 0.88. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -47.05% and -90.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Penn Virginia Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.63 with sales reaching $108.93M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.50% in year-over-year returns.

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) Top Institutional Holders

207 institutions hold shares in Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC), with 31.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 102.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.32M, and float is at 15.13M with Short Float at 9.12%. Institutions hold 101.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.14 million shares valued at $64.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.12% of the PVAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Mangrove Partners with 1.73 million shares valued at $52.49 million to account for 11.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Strategic Value Partners, LLC which holds 1.54 million shares representing 10.19% and valued at over $46.76 million, while Silver Point Capital, L.P. holds 6.94% of the shares totaling 1.05 million with a market value of $31.87 million.

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brooks John A, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Brooks John A bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $14.21 per share for a total of $14205.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33488.0 shares.

Penn Virginia Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Strategic Value Partners, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 100,617 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $20.55 per share for $2.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 178993.0 shares of the PVAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Brooks John A (President and CEO) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $25.60 for $12802.0. The insider now directly holds 36,188 shares of Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC).