Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR) turns bearish with loss of -0.15 points

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE: HCR) is -62.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $4.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The HCR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $0.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 56.0% higher than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.33, the stock is -52.79% and -57.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -31.01% at the moment leaves the stock -77.37% off its SMA200. HCR registered -91.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.45.

The stock witnessed a -55.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.91%, and is -42.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.92% over the week and 11.41% over the month.

Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR) has around 747 employees, a market worth around $37.49M and $636.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -65.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -29.77% and -93.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.90%).

Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR) is at an average rating of 2.70.

Hi-Crush Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $138.63M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -388.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.30% in year-over-year returns.

Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR) Top Institutional Holders

104 institutions hold shares in Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR), with 6.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.99% while institutional investors hold 14.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.57M, and float is at 94.99M with Short Float at 8.50%. Institutions hold 13.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.46 million shares valued at $3.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.43% of the HCR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.81 million shares valued at $2.48 million to account for 2.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citigroup Inc. which holds 844246.0 shares representing 0.84% and valued at over $745131.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.76% of the shares totaling 764741.0 with a market value of $674960.0.

Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rasmus Robert E., the company’s CEO and Director. SEC filings show that Rasmus Robert E. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $1.02 per share for a total of $50940.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 216044.0 shares.

Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Baker Hughes Company (BKR) that is trading -51.42% down over the past 12 months. Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is -17.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.59% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 22.47.