Hologic Inc. (HOLX) And Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Saying Scary Stuff?

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares are -15.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.78% or -$2.7 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -15.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.77% and -18.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the HOLX stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on January 13, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the HOLX stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $44.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $57.30. The forecasts give the Hologic Inc. stock a price target range of $64.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $51.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 23.12 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 31.17% or 13.63%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.62, up from the $0.58 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.67, down -3.30% from $2.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.68 and $0.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.85 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 898,236 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 719,387. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 260,500 and 230,368 in purchases and sales respectively.

Griffin John M., a General Counsel at the company, sold 19,624 shares worth $1.04 million at $52.86 per share on Jan 13. The Chairman, President and CEO had earlier sold another 194,396 HOLX shares valued at $10.41 million on Feb 03. The shares were sold at $53.54 per share. Oberton Karleen Marie (Chief Financial Officer) sold 16,348 shares at $51.73 per share on Jan 02 for a total of $845687.0 while COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN, (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 4,379 shares on Dec 04 for $228225.0 with each share fetching $52.12.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH), on the other hand, is trading around $11.83 with a market cap of $1.37B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.21 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.27 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SBH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.50%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 259,614 shares. Insider sales totaled 40,505 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.23M shares after the latest sales, with 23.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 115.55M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. having a total of 315 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 15.66 million shares worth more than $285.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 13.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC, with the investment firm holding over 15.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $279.83 million and represent 13.13% of shares outstanding.