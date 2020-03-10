Institutional Interest Cactus Inc. (WHD) Reaches 500 Major Investors

Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) is -57.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.13 and a high of $40.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The WHD stock was last observed hovering at around $22.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.12% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.73% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 19.33% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.52, the stock is -47.53% and -52.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -35.87% at the moment leaves the stock -51.69% off its SMA200. WHD registered -60.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -45.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.96.

The stock witnessed a -50.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.55%, and is -48.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.46% over the week and 6.32% over the month.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $628.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.10 and Fwd P/E is 7.99. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -34.39% and -64.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.70%).

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cactus Inc. (WHD) is at an average rating of 1.80.

Cactus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $152.24M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 173.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Top Institutional Holders

234 institutions hold shares in Cactus Inc. (WHD), with 198.35k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.42% while institutional investors hold 104.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.74M, and float is at 47.14M with Short Float at 2.42%. Institutions hold 103.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.3 million shares valued at $147.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.09% of the WHD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.31 million shares valued at $113.64 million to account for 6.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 2.1 million shares representing 4.45% and valued at over $72.23 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 4.10% of the shares totaling 1.94 million with a market value of $66.56 million.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Cactus Inc. (WHD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times.