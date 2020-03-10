Institutional Interest Civeo Corporation (CVEO) Reaches 500 Major Investors

Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) is -35.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $2.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The CVEO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $0.83, the stock is -36.22% and -37.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -23.14% at the moment leaves the stock -36.25% off its SMA200. CVEO registered -61.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -41.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.30.

The stock witnessed a -41.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.68%, and is -26.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.62% over the week and 8.20% over the month.

Civeo Corporation (CVEO) has around 700 employees, a market worth around $142.11M and $493.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.53% and -67.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.70%).

Civeo Corporation (CVEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Civeo Corporation (CVEO) is at an average rating of 2.00.

Civeo Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $134.7M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.10% in year-over-year returns.

Civeo Corporation (CVEO) Top Institutional Holders

104 institutions hold shares in Civeo Corporation (CVEO), with 35.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.08% while institutional investors hold 83.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 171.20M, and float is at 133.90M with Short Float at 0.41%. Institutions hold 65.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC with over 36.49 million shares valued at $47.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.51% of the CVEO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 17.11 million shares valued at $22.07 million to account for 10.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 9.72 million shares representing 5.73% and valued at over $12.54 million, while Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 3.90% of the shares totaling 6.62 million with a market value of $8.54 million.

Civeo Corporation (CVEO) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Civeo Corporation (CVEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dodson Bradley J, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Dodson Bradley J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $1.08 per share for a total of $108000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.74 million shares.

Civeo Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that McCann Peter (SVP, Australia) sold a total of 53,958 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $1.20 per share for $64711.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 412008.0 shares of the CVEO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20, McCann Peter (SVP, Australia) disposed off 10,335 shares at an average price of $1.37 for $14159.0. The insider now directly holds 350,340 shares of Civeo Corporation (CVEO).

Civeo Corporation (CVEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) that is trading -29.77% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.03% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 477140.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.7.