Institutional Interest Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Reaches 500 Major Investors

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) is -62.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.06 and a high of $44.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The DK stock was last observed hovering at around $17.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.93% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.15% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 30.5% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.51, the stock is -49.14% and -56.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.94 million and changing -28.27% at the moment leaves the stock -63.68% off its SMA200. DK registered -62.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.32.

The stock witnessed a -55.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.45%, and is -39.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.64% over the week and 7.52% over the month.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) has around 3814 employees, a market worth around $969.53M and $9.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.17 and Fwd P/E is 5.37. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -26.67% and -71.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Delek US Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $1.92B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.10% in year-over-year returns.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Top Institutional Holders

365 institutions hold shares in Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK), with 1.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.21% while institutional investors hold 112.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.50M, and float is at 71.79M with Short Float at 7.81%. Institutions hold 110.19% of the Float.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Yemin Ezra Uzi, the company’s Chairman / President / CEO. SEC filings show that Yemin Ezra Uzi bought 27,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $35.85 per share for a total of $985793.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 426885.0 shares.

Delek US Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Soreq Avigal (EVP / CCO) sold a total of 3,967 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $38.41 per share for $152372.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25712.0 shares of the DK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Ginzburg Assi (EVP / CFO) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $38.78 for $1.94 million. The insider now directly holds 27,578 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK).

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -26.77% down over the past 12 months. HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) is -50.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.59% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.87.