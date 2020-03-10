Investing action plan for Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) And Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)

Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) shares are -32.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.93% or -$3.12 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -32.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.98% and -26.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 25, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the BERY stock is a Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 13, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the BERY stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $31.83 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $57.31. The forecasts give the Berry Global Group Inc. stock a price target range of $62.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $50.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 44.46 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 48.66% or 36.34%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.70% in the current quarter to $1.08, up from the $0.84 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.12, up 36.10% from $3.41 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.11 and $1.38. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 32,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 20,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Greene Jason K., a EVP – Chief Legal Officer at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $550000.0 at $55.00 per share on Mar 11. The EVP – Chief Legal Officer had earlier sold another 10,000 BERY shares valued at $575000.0 on Apr 11. The shares were sold at $57.50 per share.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY), on the other hand, is trading around $2.12 with a market cap of $219.43M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 972502.0 shares worth more than $2.43 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 0.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd., with the investment firm holding over 528582.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.32 million and represent 0.51% of shares outstanding.