Investing action plan for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) And EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) shares are -56.19% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -36.92% or -$38.81 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -48.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -46.66% and -52.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, Edward Jones recommended the PXD stock is a Hold, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on March 09, 2020. 35 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the PXD stock is a “Strong Sell”. 1 of the 35 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 29 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $66.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $184.18. The forecasts give the Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock a price target range of $274.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $85.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 64.0 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 75.8% or 21.99%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.90% in the current quarter to $2.11, up from the $1.83 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.05, up 16.10% from $8.18 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.38 and $2.69. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 40 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 102,007 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 50,563. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 73,994 and 31,961 in purchases and sales respectively.

Black Bonnie S., a VP, Drilling at the company, sold 500 shares worth $73147.0 at $146.29 per share on Dec 18. The EVP & General Counsel had earlier sold another 1,750 PXD shares valued at $258108.0 on Dec 20. The shares were sold at $147.49 per share. BERG MARK STEPHEN (EVP, Corporate/Vertically Inte) sold 3,000 shares at $145.88 per share on Dec 18 for a total of $437628.0 while Hall Jerome D JR, (EVP, Permian Operations) sold 1,750 shares on Dec 17 for $252455.0 with each share fetching $144.26.

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC), on the other hand, is trading around $1.90 with a market cap of $1.03B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 71.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ENLC’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -12.60%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at EnLink Midstream LLC over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 1,357,817 shares. Insider sales totaled 280,005 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.33M shares after the latest sales, with 34.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.70% with a share float percentage of 257.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EnLink Midstream LLC having a total of 236 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 31.19 million shares worth more than $191.22 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Alps Advisors Inc. held 6.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 28.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $175.59 million and represent 5.86% of shares outstanding.