Investing action plan for Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) And Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH)

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares are -22.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.67% or -$4.41 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -14.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.44% and -18.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 10, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the QRVO stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Canaccord Genuity had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 03, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the QRVO stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $89.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $124.48. The forecasts give the Qorvo Inc. stock a price target range of $150.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $100.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 27.74 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 40.03% or 10.05%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.70% in the current quarter to $1.37, up from the $1.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.09, up 4.30% from $5.78 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.11 and $1.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.6 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 82 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 236,839 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 187,900. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 10,064 and 12,906 in purchases and sales respectively.

BRUGGEWORTH ROBERT A, a President and CEO at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $504150.0 at $100.83 per share on Feb 21. The Director had earlier sold another 109,774 QRVO shares valued at $10.33 million on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $94.13 per share. Murphy Mark J. (Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,000 shares at $109.96 per share on Feb 14 for a total of $439840.0 while Klein James L, (VP and Pres. Infra. & Defense) sold 1,906 shares on Dec 16 for $218733.0 with each share fetching $114.76.

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH), on the other hand, is trading around $61.30 with a market cap of $7.24B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $77.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.39% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SYNH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.30%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Syneos Health Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 99,033 shares. Insider sales totaled 51,332 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 556.68k shares after the latest sales, with 21.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Syneos Health Inc. having a total of 356 institutions that hold shares in the company.