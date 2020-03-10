Investors have great interest in California Resources Corporation (CRC), Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares are -55.70% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -28.44% or -$1.59 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -45.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -36.20% and -43.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 13, 2019, Raymond James recommended the CRC stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 09, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the CRC stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.95. The forecasts give the California Resources Corporation stock a price target range of $35.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 74.92 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 88.57% or -33.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 97.30% in the current quarter to -$0.64, down from the $0.63 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.95, down -14.80% from $1.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.24 and -$0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$4.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 58 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 312,336 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 248,522. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 179,484 and 144,370 in purchases and sales respectively.

Leon Francisco, a EVP Corp Dev & Strategic Plng at the company, bought 1,500 shares worth $15318.0 at $10.21 per share on Aug 09. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 CRC shares valued at $90260.0 on Aug 15. The shares were bought at $9.03 per share. Weiss Charles F. (EVP – Public Affairs) bought 300 shares at $10.17 per share on Aug 08 for a total of $3050.0 while Williams Darren, (EVP-Operations & Geoscience) bought 2,000 shares on Aug 08 for $20046.0 with each share fetching $10.02.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC), on the other hand, is trading around $31.71 with a market cap of $6.69B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $69.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $10.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LNC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.60%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 37 times at Lincoln National Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 183,743 shares. Insider sales totaled 67,919 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.32M shares after the latest sales, with 16.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.80% with a share float percentage of 194.06M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lincoln National Corporation having a total of 898 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.56 million shares worth more than $1.33 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 15.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $904.56 million and represent 7.85% of shares outstanding.