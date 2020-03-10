Investors have great interest in Cummins Inc. (CMI), Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) shares are -22.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.28% or -$9.33 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -22.07% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.53% and -16.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, UBS recommended the CMI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 13, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the CMI stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $139.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $179.22. The forecasts give the Cummins Inc. stock a price target range of $205.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $144.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 22.29 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 32.06% or 3.28%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.80% in the current quarter to $2.52, down from the $4.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $11.99, down -10.10% from $14.91 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.82 and $3.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $12.93 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 164,195 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 78,535. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 135,460 and 57,133 in purchases and sales respectively.

LINEBARGER NORMAN THOMAS, a Chairman & CEO at the company, sold 10,447 shares worth $1.75 million at $167.54 per share on Feb 13. The VP – Human Resources Op. had earlier sold another 438 CMI shares valued at $72654.0 on Feb 14. The shares were sold at $165.88 per share. Satterthwaite Tony (President & COO) sold 5,395 shares at $167.75 per share on Feb 13 for a total of $905032.0 while Clulow Christopher C, (VP – Corporate Controller) sold 150 shares on Feb 13 for $25136.0 with each share fetching $167.58.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO), on the other hand, is trading around $1.47 with a market cap of $795.37M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.22 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.35% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CCO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.40%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 1,628,807 shares. Insider sales totaled 57,871 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 928.17k shares after the latest sales, with 4,524.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.94% with a share float percentage of 462.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. having a total of 483 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Allianz Asset Management GmbH with over 105.01 million shares worth more than $300.34 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Allianz Asset Management GmbH held 22.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 31.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89.6 million and represent 6.72% of shares outstanding.