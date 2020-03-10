Investors have great interest in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY), UDR Inc. (UDR)

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) shares are -34.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.66% or -$1.09 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -34.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -34.41% and -34.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Craig Hallum recommended the CY stock is a Buy, while earlier, Mizuho had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 09, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the CY stock is a “Hold”. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.73. The forecasts give the Cypress Semiconductor Corporation stock a price target range of $24.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 35.61 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 36.33% or 30.55%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.40% in the current quarter to $0.25, down from the $0.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.22, up 5.60% from $1.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.28 and $0.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.38 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 53 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,495,529 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 969,365. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,209,423 and 545,724 in purchases and sales respectively.

Thad Trent, a EVP, Finance & CFO at the company, sold 21,003 shares worth $489502.0 at $23.31 per share on Nov 11. The President & CEO had earlier sold another 25,000 CY shares valued at $586273.0 on Nov 25. The shares were sold at $23.45 per share. El-Khoury Hassane (President & CEO) sold 50,000 shares at $23.31 per share on Nov 11 for a total of $1.17 million while Thad Trent, (EVP, Finance & CFO) sold 50,000 shares on Oct 28 for $1.16 million with each share fetching $23.27.

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR), on the other hand, is trading around $45.58 with a market cap of $13.55B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $51.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 10.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the UDR Inc. (UDR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UDR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.20%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at UDR Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 64,942 shares. Insider sales totaled 167,559 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.29M shares after the latest sales, with -2.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 291.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UDR Inc. having a total of 661 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 49.37 million shares worth more than $2.31 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cohen & Steers Inc., with the investment firm holding over 41.38 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.93 billion and represent 14.04% of shares outstanding.