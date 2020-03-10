Investors have great interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA), Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) shares are 2.78% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.73% or -$0.26 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 3.50% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.54% and 0.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the NEA stock is a “Strong Sell”.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), on the other hand, is trading around $124.74 with a market cap of $12.56B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $177.06 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Kansas City Southern (KSU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KSU’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 30.90%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 63 times at Kansas City Southern over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 116,096 shares. Insider sales totaled 82,961 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 31 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 474.99k shares after the latest sales, with 21.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.40% with a share float percentage of 95.68M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kansas City Southern having a total of 957 institutions that hold shares in the company.