Investors have great interest in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX), KB Home (KBH)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) shares are 2.86% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.95% or -$2.18 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 3.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.02% and -1.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Barclays recommended the DGX stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Initiated the stock as a Underweight on January 08, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the DGX stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $109.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $111.73. The forecasts give the Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stock a price target range of $125.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $97.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 1.69 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 12.13% or -13.24%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.40% in the current quarter to $1.47, up from the $1.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.66, up 2.00% from $6.56 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.64 and $1.79. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.97 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 48 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 694,123 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 665,954. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 197,103 and 168,872 in purchases and sales respectively.

Doherty Catherine T., a SVP, Group Exec. Clin. Fran. at the company, sold 789 shares worth $86017.0 at $109.02 per share on Feb 27. The SVP & General Counsel had earlier sold another 690 DGX shares valued at $75224.0 on Feb 27. The shares were sold at $109.02 per share. Davis J. E. (EVP, General Diagnostics) sold 1,100 shares at $109.02 per share on Feb 27 for a total of $119922.0 while PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E, (SVP & General Counsel) sold 321 shares on Feb 26 for $35660.0 with each share fetching $111.09.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH), on the other hand, is trading around $28.81 with a market cap of $2.79B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.86% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the KB Home (KBH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 56 times at KB Home over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 1,236,001 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,099,099 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 32 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.34M shares after the latest sales, with 3.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.80% with a share float percentage of 80.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KB Home having a total of 375 institutions that hold shares in the company.