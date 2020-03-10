Investors have great interest in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) shares are -67.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -52.91% or -$14.74 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -62.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -61.31% and -65.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, Wolfe Research recommended the TRGP stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 09, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the TRGP stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.12 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.32. The forecasts give the Targa Resources Corp. stock a price target range of $51.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $28.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 70.4 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 74.27% or 53.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -785.70% in the current quarter to -$0.1, up from the -$0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.06, up 23.90% from -$1.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.16 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.74 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 524,797 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 70,509. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 473,377 and 44,962 in purchases and sales respectively.

Evans Robert B, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $395900.0 at $39.59 per share on May 10. The Director had earlier bought another 41,420 TRGP shares valued at $1.63 million on May 10. The shares were bought at $39.33 per share.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), on the other hand, is trading around $12.51 with a market cap of $13.13B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $50.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 74.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OXY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 0.10%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 49 times at Occidental Petroleum Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 444,593 shares. Insider sales totaled 101,304 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.35M shares after the latest sales, with 48.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.50% with a share float percentage of 893.88M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Occidental Petroleum Corporation having a total of 1,408 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 88.24 million shares worth more than $3.64 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 9.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 73.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.03 billion and represent 8.22% of shares outstanding.