Investors have great interest in TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL), Cars.com Inc. (CARS)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) shares are -22.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.78% or -$4.55 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.96% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.59% down YTD and -18.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.13% and -21.65% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the TEL stock is a Overweight, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 21, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the TEL stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $74.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $101.69. The forecasts give the TE Connectivity Ltd. stock a price target range of $117.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $93.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 27.09 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 36.63% or 20.28%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.10% in the current quarter to $1.23, down from the $1.42 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.16, down -2.90% from $5.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.23 and $1.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.84 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 47 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 52 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 912,310 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 857,652. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 244,336 and 215,889 in purchases and sales respectively.

Phelan Daniel J, a Director at the company, bought 154 shares worth $14434.0 at $93.73 per share on Feb 11. The President, Transportation Sol. had earlier sold another 10,000 TEL shares valued at $944641.0 on Feb 13. The shares were sold at $94.46 per share. MITTS HEATH A (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 16,000 shares at $94.75 per share on Feb 04 for a total of $1.52 million while LYNCH THOMAS J, (Director) sold 43,000 shares on Feb 03 for $4.03 million with each share fetching $93.70.

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS), on the other hand, is trading around $6.71 with a market cap of $467.89M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cars.com Inc. (CARS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CARS’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -73.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $108.48 million. This represented a 28.72% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $152.19 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.03 billion from $2.06 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $122.44 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $101.48 million, significantly lower than the $163.55 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $80.23 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Cars.com Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 16,352 shares. Insider sales totaled 32,260 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 339.4k shares after the latest sales, with 5.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.46M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cars.com Inc. having a total of 277 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.35 million shares worth more than $77.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Investec Asset Management Ltd, with the investment firm holding over 5.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.22 million and represent 8.72% of shares outstanding.