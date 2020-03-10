Investors have great interest in V.F. Corporation (VFC), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) shares are -37.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.04% or -$7.74 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -30.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.42% and -25.80% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the VFC stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Market Perform on February 04, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the VFC stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $62.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $97.48. The forecasts give the V.F. Corporation stock a price target range of $115.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $84.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 36.0 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 45.75% or 25.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.70% in the current quarter to $0.49, down from the $0.6 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.28, down -15.30% from $3.64 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.69 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 566,443 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 514,919. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 173,012 and 179,069 in purchases and sales respectively.

OTIS CLARENCE JR, a Director at the company, sold 16,930 shares worth $1.54 million at $91.14 per share on Dec 11. The Director had earlier bought another 500 VFC shares valued at $35500.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $71.00 per share. Rendle Steven E (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 155,582 shares at $91.40 per share on Dec 11 for a total of $14.22 million while Rendle Steven E, (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 86,301 shares on Dec 10 for $7.83 million with each share fetching $90.71.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD), on the other hand, is trading around $48.30 with a market cap of $84.96B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $82.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.93 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 53.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.30% with a share float percentage of 570.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ClearBridge Investments, LLC with over 13.1 million shares worth more than $1.08 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, ClearBridge Investments, LLC held 0.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.03 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $576.56 million and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.