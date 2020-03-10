Is Archrock Inc. (AROC) a good stock to buy now?

Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC) is -55.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.91 and a high of $11.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The AROC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.58% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.21% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 60.44% higher than the price target low of $11.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.45, the stock is -42.19% and -48.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing -26.20% at the moment leaves the stock -52.54% off its SMA200. AROC registered -52.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.35.

The stock witnessed a -46.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.65%, and is -37.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.37% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

Archrock Inc. (AROC) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $724.33M and $965.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.52 and Fwd P/E is 6.25. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -24.77% and -61.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Archrock Inc. (AROC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Archrock Inc. (AROC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Archrock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $247.65M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 278.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.60% in year-over-year returns.

Archrock Inc. (AROC) Top Institutional Holders

289 institutions hold shares in Archrock Inc. (AROC), with 24.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.14% while institutional investors hold 93.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 162.77M, and float is at 128.21M with Short Float at 3.64%. Institutions hold 78.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 21.44 million shares valued at $215.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.02% of the AROC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 16.32 million shares valued at $163.89 million to account for 10.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 9.58 million shares representing 6.27% and valued at over $96.17 million, while Harvest Fund Advisors, LLC holds 4.75% of the shares totaling 7.26 million with a market value of $72.86 million.

Archrock Inc. (AROC) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Archrock Inc. (AROC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Aron Doug S, the company’s SR VICE PRESIDENT, CFO. SEC filings show that Aron Doug S bought 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $4.50 per share for a total of $49500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 221199.0 shares.

Archrock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Ingersoll Jason (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT) bought a total of 8,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $5.94 per share for $49896.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 149583.0 shares of the AROC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, CHILDERS D BRADLEY (PRESIDENT AND CEO) acquired 16,665 shares at an average price of $6.00 for $99990.0. The insider now directly holds 1,425,022 shares of Archrock Inc. (AROC).

Archrock Inc. (AROC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is -58.08% lower over the past 12 months. Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is -51.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.21% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.73.