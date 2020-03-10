Is Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is -44.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.56 and a high of $104.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The CFR stock was last observed hovering at around $68.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -14.7% off its average median price target of $92.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.88% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 29.71% higher than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.12, the stock is -37.86% and -41.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing -21.36% at the moment leaves the stock -40.65% off its SMA200. CFR registered -46.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -34.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $90.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $90.97.

The stock witnessed a -41.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.63%, and is -33.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.19% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) has around 4659 employees, a market worth around $3.67B and $1.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.95 and Fwd P/E is 8.85. Profit margin for the company is 38.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -19.89% and -48.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.80%).

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is a “Underweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.53 with sales reaching $373.46M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.50% in year-over-year returns.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Top Institutional Holders

427 institutions hold shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR), with 7.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.25% while institutional investors hold 96.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.82M, and float is at 55.62M with Short Float at 5.53%. Institutions hold 85.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.42 million shares valued at $628.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.25% of the CFR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.63 million shares valued at $550.16 million to account for 8.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 4.94 million shares representing 7.88% and valued at over $482.77 million, while Aristotle Capital Management, LLC holds 6.08% of the shares totaling 3.81 million with a market value of $372.86 million.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Avery Chris, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Avery Chris bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $78.59 per share for a total of $235770.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12000.0 shares.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that FROST PATRICK B (President of Frost Bank) sold a total of 9,360 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $93.53 per share for $875441.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 124021.0 shares of the CFR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Avery Chris (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $94.70 for $473500.0. The insider now directly holds 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR).

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) that is trading -39.01% down over the past 12 months. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) is -32.52% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.26% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.64.