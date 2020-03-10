Is Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) a good stock to buy now?

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) is -43.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.07 and a high of $19.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The HT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.25% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 2.94% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.25, the stock is -36.07% and -38.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -21.43% at the moment leaves the stock -43.96% off its SMA200. HT registered -53.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.67.

The stock witnessed a -41.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.43%, and is -30.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.03% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $330.74M and $530.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -18.07% and -57.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is at an average rating of 3.20.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36 with sales reaching $115.11M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.30% in year-over-year returns.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Top Institutional Holders

250 institutions hold shares in Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT), with 3.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.99% while institutional investors hold 104.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.09M, and float is at 34.80M with Short Float at 8.96%. Institutions hold 94.20% of the Float.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LANDRY DONALD J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LANDRY DONALD J bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $10.70 per share for a total of $10700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92021.0 shares.

Hersha Hospitality Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that DESFOR DAVID L (Treasurer & Corp. Secretary) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $11.30 per share for $11300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4700.0 shares of the HT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Shah Jay H (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 9,000 shares at an average price of $11.20 for $100800.0. The insider now directly holds 370,195 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT).

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -33.52% down over the past 12 months. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -52.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.69% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.74.