Is Medallia Inc. (MDLA) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) is -41.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.89 and a high of $44.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The MDLA stock was last observed hovering at around $22.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.19% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $18.29, the stock is -33.94% and -37.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing -18.64% at the moment leaves the stock -41.67% off its SMA200. MDLA registered 6-month loss of -46.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.23.

The stock witnessed a -34.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.75%, and is -27.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.15% over the week and 5.98% over the month.

Medallia Inc. (MDLA) has around 1258 employees, a market worth around $2.47B and $378.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -16.45% and -59.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1227.20%).

Medallia Inc. (MDLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medallia Inc. (MDLA) is at an average rating of 1.70.

Medallia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/01/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $104.51M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.90% this year.

Medallia Inc. (MDLA) Top Institutional Holders

162 institutions hold shares in Medallia Inc. (MDLA), with 25.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.83% while institutional investors hold 86.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 134.96M, and float is at 102.89M with Short Float at 8.75%. Institutions hold 68.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SC US (TTGP) Ltd with over 44.41 million shares valued at $1.38 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 34.60% of the MDLA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 5.0 million shares valued at $155.52 million to account for 3.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SCGE Management, LP which holds 4.1 million shares representing 3.19% and valued at over $127.52 million, while Champlain Investment Partners, LLC holds 2.14% of the shares totaling 2.75 million with a market value of $85.52 million.

Medallia Inc. (MDLA) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Medallia Inc. (MDLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stretch Leslie, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Stretch Leslie sold 32,072 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $30.34 per share for a total of $973215.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.88 million shares.

Medallia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that Ottosson Mikael J (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $30.29 per share for $1.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50000.0 shares of the MDLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Ottosson Mikael J (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) disposed off 85,000 shares at an average price of $30.61 for $2.6 million. The insider now directly holds 50,000 shares of Medallia Inc. (MDLA).