Markets

Is Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) Getting More Institutional Investors?

By Richard Addington

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) is -42.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.67 and a high of $6.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The NEPT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $4.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.37% off the consensus price target high of $5.97 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 23.19% higher than the price target low of $2.07 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.59, the stock is -20.64% and -33.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -20.10% at the moment leaves the stock -55.75% off its SMA200. NEPT registered -51.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.58.

The stock witnessed a -29.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.45%, and is -22.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.92% over the week and 10.81% over the month.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $150.98M. Distance from 52-week low is -4.79% and -75.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) Top Institutional Holders

77 institutions hold shares in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT), with 15.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.60% while institutional investors hold 23.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 94.95M, and float is at 65.66M with Short Float at 14.45%. Institutions hold 19.69% of the Float.

Markets

A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS), Covetrus Inc. (CVET)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares are -39.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.16% or $0.01 higher in the latest...
Read more
Markets

Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), O-I Glass Inc. (OI)

Andrew Francis - 0
Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) shares are -39.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.16% or $0.13 higher in the...
Read more
Markets

Why has United States Steel Corporation (X) gained 9.78 in last trading?

Winifred Gerald - 0
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is -41.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.85 and a...
Read more

Read More

Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Industry Andrew Francis - 0
Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is -42.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.91 and a high...
Read more

A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: O-I Glass Inc. (OI)

Companies Winifred Gerald - 0
O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) is -42.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.26 and a high...
Read more

Summarizing The Case For Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR), Xilinx Inc. (XLNX)

Markets Richard Addington - 0
Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) shares are -19.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.74% or -$1.44 lower in the latest...
Read more

Recent

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Markets Sue Brooks - 0
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is -13.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.08 and...
Read more

Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)

Industry Andrew Francis - 0
Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) is -51.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high...
Read more

Why has American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) gained 3.44 in last trading?

Markets Winifred Gerald - 0
American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) is 0.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.69 and a high...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us