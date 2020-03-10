Is there a cornucopia of returns in Americold Realty Trust (COLD) And Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) shares are -15.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.65% or -$1.78 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -20.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.62% and -14.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 18, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the COLD stock is a Overweight, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 24, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the COLD stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $29.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.63. The forecasts give the Americold Realty Trust stock a price target range of $41.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 23.12 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 27.56% or 15.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -41.20% in the current quarter to $0.08, up from the -$0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.55, up 47.10% from $0.26 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 397,835 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 194,826. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 131,835 and 42,819 in purchases and sales respectively.

The EVP & Chief Investment Officer had earlier sold another 1,400 COLD shares valued at $47054.0 on Dec 13. The shares were sold at $33.61 per share.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL), on the other hand, is trading around $0.41 with a market cap of $130.37M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 80.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.