Is there a cornucopia of returns in Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) And Anthem Inc. (ANTM)

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares are -34.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.32% or -$0.14 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -35.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.73% and -18.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 23, 2017, H.C. Wainwright recommended the ATRS stock is a Buy, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on October 23, 2017. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the ATRS stock is a “Strong Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $3.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.50. The forecasts give the Antares Pharma Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 52.31.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase in the current quarter to $0.01, up from the -$0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.08, up 18.50% from -$0.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.29 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,130,271 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,480,030. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 587,250 and 394,135 in purchases and sales respectively.

SAMSON MARVIN, a Director at the company, sold 99,944 shares worth $459242.0 at $4.59 per share on Jan 02. The Director had earlier sold another 56 ATRS shares valued at $252.0 on Jan 10. The shares were sold at $4.50 per share. SAMSON MARVIN (Director) sold 150,000 shares at $4.71 per share on Dec 23 for a total of $706500.0 while APPLE ROBERT F, (President & CEO) sold 58,524 shares on Dec 10 for $278358.0 with each share fetching $4.76.

Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM), on the other hand, is trading around $269.82 with a market cap of $69.28B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $347.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.34% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $22.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Anthem Inc. (ANTM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ANTM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.50%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Anthem Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 256,168 shares. Insider sales totaled 112,802 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 502.14k shares after the latest sales, with 74.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.50% with a share float percentage of 251.26M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anthem Inc. having a total of 1,524 institutions that hold shares in the company.