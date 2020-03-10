Is there a cornucopia of returns in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) And Halliburton Company (HAL)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) shares are -67.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -37.40% or -$5.0 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -62.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -48.68% and -63.81% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, SunTrust recommended the DVN stock is a Hold, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 09, 2020. 32 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the DVN stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 32 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 20 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $30.29. The forecasts give the Devon Energy Corporation stock a price target range of $41.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 72.37 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 79.59% or 40.21%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.50% in the current quarter to $0.1, down from the $0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.75, up 0.60% from $1.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 42 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 635,296 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 207,173. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 504,087 and 131,025 in purchases and sales respectively.

Humphers Jeremy D., a SVP-Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 1,500 shares worth $33015.0 at $22.01 per share on Dec 02. The SVP-Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 1,500 DVN shares valued at $23835.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $15.89 per share. Humphers Jeremy D. (SVP-Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,500 shares at $21.66 per share on Sep 03 for a total of $32490.0 while Humphers Jeremy D., (SVP-Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,000 shares on Jun 04 for $101600.0 with each share fetching $25.40.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), on the other hand, is trading around $8.15 with a market cap of $8.09B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 69.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Halliburton Company (HAL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HAL’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -2.00%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 74 times at Halliburton Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 477,583 shares. Insider sales totaled 134,111 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 58 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -42.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.6M shares after the latest sales, with 24.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.20% with a share float percentage of 877.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Halliburton Company having a total of 1,084 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 96.22 million shares worth more than $2.35 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 59.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.45 billion and represent 6.75% of shares outstanding.