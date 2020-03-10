Is there a cornucopia of returns in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) And Lilis Energy Inc. (LLEX)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares are -12.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.92% or -$1.85 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -9.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.82% and -10.28% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 03, 2019, William Blair recommended the LSCC stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on December 11, 2019. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the LSCC stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.29. The forecasts give the Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 27.87 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 32.8% or 6.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.30% in the current quarter to $0.15, up from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.68, up 5.20% from $0.59 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 43 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 53 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,225,843 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 745,551. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 327,784 and 250,172 in purchases and sales respectively.

Douglass Stephen, a VP Corp, R&D at the company, sold 5,419 shares worth $101498.0 at $18.73 per share on Feb 03. The VP Corp, Sales had earlier sold another 90,455 LSCC shares valued at $1.88 million on Feb 14. The shares were sold at $20.75 per share. Milstead Byron Wayne (VP Corp, General Counsel) sold 3,120 shares at $22.75 per share on Jan 23 for a total of $70980.0 while Douglass Stephen, (VP Corp, R&D) sold 4,455 shares on Jan 03 for $84912.0 with each share fetching $19.06.

Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSE:LLEX), on the other hand, is trading around $0.20 with a market cap of $19.20M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Lilis Energy Inc. (LLEX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LLEX’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -81.40%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at Lilis Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 4,431,817 shares. Insider sales totaled 310,304 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 18.91M shares after the latest sales, with 16.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.60% with a share float percentage of 77.26M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lilis Energy Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company.