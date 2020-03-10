It makes sense to watch CarMax Inc. (KMX) And Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI)

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) shares are -14.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.52% or -$9.79 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -21.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.19% and -22.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the KMX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 07, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the KMX stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $75.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $107.64. The forecasts give the CarMax Inc. stock a price target range of $150.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $87.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 30.13 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 49.86% or 13.55%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -10.30% in the current quarter to $1.12, down from the $1.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.16, up 10.20% from $4.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.55 and $1.68. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.6 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 59 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 48 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,183,314 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,153,878. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 295,129 and 304,178 in purchases and sales respectively.

Reedy Thomas W JR, a EVP of Finance at the company, sold 29,550 shares worth $2.86 million at $96.87 per share on Feb 04. The EVP of Finance had earlier sold another 29,937 KMX shares valued at $2.88 million on Feb 04. The shares were sold at $96.25 per share. FOLLIARD THOMAS J (Director) sold 69,039 shares at $95.58 per share on Feb 03 for a total of $6.6 million while Nash William D, (President & CEO) sold 159,493 shares on Feb 03 for $15.32 million with each share fetching $96.07.

Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI), on the other hand, is trading around $26.16 with a market cap of $2.60B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 2.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PEGI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -8.70%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Pattern Energy Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 36,294 shares. Insider sales totaled 87,198 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 37 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -21.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.53M shares after the latest sales, with 2.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.10% with a share float percentage of 96.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pattern Energy Group Inc. having a total of 331 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.39 million shares worth more than $251.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Public Sector Pension Investment Board, with the investment firm holding over 9.34 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $249.92 million and represent 9.51% of shares outstanding.