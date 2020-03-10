It makes sense to watch Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) And Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) shares are -45.43% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.60% or -$10.21 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -34.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.80% and -40.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, Guggenheim recommended the CXO stock is a Buy, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on January 13, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the CXO stock is a “Strong Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $47.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $106.69. The forecasts give the Concho Resources Inc. stock a price target range of $169.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $60.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 55.21 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 71.72% or 20.35%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 30.40% in the current quarter to $0.8, up from the $0.72 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.45, up 4.60% from $3.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.56 and $1.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 195,193 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 162,245. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 171,993 and 72,493 in purchases and sales respectively.

Puckett Mark B, a Director at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $136960.0 at $68.48 per share on Aug 14. The SVP, CFO and Treasurer had earlier bought another 1,500 CXO shares valued at $104500.0 on Aug 15. The shares were bought at $69.67 per share. Helms Susan J (Director) bought 700 shares at $70.12 per share on Aug 08 for a total of $49084.0 while HARPER JACK F, (President) bought 10,000 shares on Aug 07 for $654000.0 with each share fetching $65.40.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO), on the other hand, is trading around $1.66 with a market cap of $289.62M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 66.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DO’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -28.80%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 277,419 shares. Insider sales totaled 77,085 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 421.37k shares after the latest sales, with 179.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 137.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. having a total of 277 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Loews Corporation with over 73.12 million shares worth more than $525.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Loews Corporation held 53.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Contrarius Investment Management Limited, with the investment firm holding over 13.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95.42 million and represent 9.64% of shares outstanding.