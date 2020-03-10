It makes sense to watch Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) And Matador Resources Company (MTDR)

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENBL) shares are -81.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -62.80% or -$3.14 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -80.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -71.30% and -80.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 20, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the ENBL stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 07, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the ENBL stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.90. The forecasts give the Enable Midstream Partners LP stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 85.58 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 86.71% or 79.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -12.00% in the current quarter to $0.23, down from the $0.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.95, up 14.70% from $1.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.17 and $0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.92 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 354,920 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 24,086. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 230,688 and 24,086 in purchases and sales respectively.

Trauschke Sean, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $97000.0 at $9.70 per share on Nov 14. The Director had earlier bought another 3,500 ENBL shares valued at $18940.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $5.41 per share. Prochazka Scott M (Director) bought 7,500 shares at $12.27 per share on Aug 09 for a total of $92025.0 while Trauschke Sean, (Director) bought 2,500 shares on Aug 08 for $30656.0 with each share fetching $12.26.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR), on the other hand, is trading around $2.35 with a market cap of $380.16M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 89.08% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Matador Resources Company (MTDR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MTDR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 23.80%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at Matador Resources Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 146,015 shares. Insider sales totaled 71,296 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.26M shares after the latest sales, with 3.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 110.33M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Matador Resources Company having a total of 355 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.0 million shares worth more than $251.5 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 12.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.53 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $189.29 million and represent 9.04% of shares outstanding.