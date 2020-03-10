It makes sense to watch Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) And Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX)

Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) shares are -30.07% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.95% or -$0.7 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.32% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.33% down YTD and -32.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.35% and -24.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 15, 2019, Compass Point recommended the RPAI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Compass Point had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on March 03, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the RPAI stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.43. The forecasts give the Retail Properties of America Inc. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 35.07 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 41.44% or 6.3%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 166.70% in the current quarter to $0.03, down from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.13, up 1.20% from $0.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 501,172 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 145,558. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 423,369 and 137,485 in purchases and sales respectively.

Imperiale Richard P, a Director at the company, bought 50 shares worth $512.0 at $10.24 per share on Mar 05. The Director had earlier bought another 500 RPAI shares valued at $4977.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $9.95 per share. Imperiale Richard P (Director) bought 550 shares at $10.21 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $5617.0 while Imperiale Richard P, (Director) bought 600 shares on Feb 27 for $6462.0 with each share fetching $10.77.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX), on the other hand, is trading around $14.87 with a market cap of $1.41B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HRTX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $79.44 million. This represented a -126.45% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $35.08 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.65 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.60 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $512.78 million from $392.96 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $319.07 million while total current assets were at $479.06 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$124.58 million, significantly higher than the -$191.81 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-131.73 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at Heron Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 33,714 shares. Insider sales totaled 30,584 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 117.49k shares after the latest sales, with -166.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.26M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Heron Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 285 institutions that hold shares in the company.