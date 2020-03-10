Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) turns bearish with loss of -0.15 points

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) is 60.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $3.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The LLIT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.0% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.55, the stock is -37.58% and -42.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.02 million and changing -21.84% at the moment leaves the stock -44.18% off its SMA200. LLIT registered -64.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -42.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9500 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9700.

The stock witnessed a -57.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.01%, and is -33.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.12% over the week and 28.38% over the month.

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) has around 98 employees, a market worth around $6.98M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 64.51% and -83.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT), with 14.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 80.27% while institutional investors hold 28.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.79M, and float is at 3.00M with Short Float at 15.13%. Institutions hold 5.70% of the Float.

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading -1.25% down over the past 12 months. OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) is -8.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 98.64% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6150.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.16.