LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) makes 22.48% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is 117.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $1.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The LPTH stock was last observed hovering at around $1.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $0.75 for the next 12 months. It is also -110.67% off the consensus price target high of $0.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -110.67% lower than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.58, the stock is 20.76% and 68.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.45 million and changing 27.42% at the moment leaves the stock 93.31% off its SMA200. LPTH registered -7.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 107.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.82.

The stock witnessed a 102.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 158.89%, and is 22.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.25% over the week and 12.53% over the month.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) has around 339 employees, a market worth around $41.79M and $33.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 39.50. Profit margin for the company is -8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 192.59% and -11.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.00%).

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LightPath Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $8.79M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -390.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) Top Institutional Holders

33 institutions hold shares in LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH), with 5.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.76% while institutional investors hold 20.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.45M, and float is at 19.97M with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 16.14% of the Float.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Retreage Donald O’connor JR, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Retreage Donald O’connor JR bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $1.29 per share for a total of $643.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1500.0 shares.

LightPath Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Retreage Donald O’connor JR (CFO) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $0.65 per share for $325.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1000.0 shares of the LPTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, Retreage Donald O’connor JR (CFO) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $0.72 for $360.0. The insider now directly holds 500 shares of LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH).

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading 2.02% up over the past 12 months. IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) is -21.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 50.32% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 157780.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.65.