Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Vs. Brinker International Inc. (EAT): Which Is Riskier?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) shares are -59.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.73% or -$1.11 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -53.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.24% and -49.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the MGY stock is a Neutral, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 09, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the MGY stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.42. The forecasts give the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock a price target range of $19.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 64.29 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 72.89% or 14.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -28.60% in the current quarter to $0.04, down from the $0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.19, down -1.20% from $0.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.06 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 36 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,280,843 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 6,443,864. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 453,676 and 225,909 in purchases and sales respectively.

Busch Angela M, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $35625.0 at $7.13 per share on Mar 05. The Director had earlier bought another 7,500 MGY shares valued at $48248.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $6.43 per share. Busch Angela M (Director) bought 10,000 shares at $7.15 per share on Feb 27 for a total of $71500.0 while LARSON JAMES R, (Director) bought 650 shares on Feb 26 for $5031.0 with each share fetching $7.74.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT), on the other hand, is trading around $24.74 with a market cap of $963.87M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $49.11 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Brinker International Inc. (EAT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EAT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.30%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at Brinker International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 16,184 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,120 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 610.48k shares after the latest sales, with 5.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brinker International Inc. having a total of 369 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.59 million shares worth more than $276.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 17.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $191.94 million and represent 12.22% of shares outstanding.