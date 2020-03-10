Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) is -37.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.29 and a high of $8.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The AGRO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.56% off its average median price target of $9.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.33% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 34.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.24, the stock is -30.41% and -32.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -22.94% at the moment leaves the stock -23.21% off its SMA200. AGRO registered -18.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.82.

The stock witnessed a -31.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.71%, and is -27.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.20% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) has around 7743 employees, a market worth around $637.34M and $841.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.23. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.95% and -39.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) is at an average rating of 2.20.

Adecoagro S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $263.11M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -295.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.30% in year-over-year returns.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Top Institutional Holders

112 institutions hold shares in Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO), holding a 68.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 121.63M, and float is at 117.49M with Short Float at 0.44%. Institutions hold 68.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Route One Investment Company, L.P. with over 11.42 million shares valued at $95.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.80% of the AGRO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is EMS Capital LP with 11.27 million shares valued at $94.34 million to account for 9.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brandes Investment Partners L.P. which holds 9.11 million shares representing 7.81% and valued at over $76.23 million, while PGGM Investments holds 3.86% of the shares totaling 4.5 million with a market value of $37.66 million.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) that is trading -63.10% down over the past 12 months. Bunge Limited (BG) is -13.24% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.18% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 634310.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.32.