Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of BP PLC (BP)

BP PLC (NYSE: BP) is -33.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.71 and a high of $45.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The BP stock was last observed hovering at around $31.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.97% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.07% off the consensus price target high of $56.27 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 13.45% higher than the price target low of $29.21 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.28, the stock is -26.27% and -30.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 46.65 million and changing -19.10% at the moment leaves the stock -33.89% off its SMA200. BP registered -40.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.15.

The stock witnessed a -31.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.02%, and is -21.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.96% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

BP PLC (BP) has around 73000 employees, a market worth around $87.88B and $278.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.28 and Fwd P/E is 8.29. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -14.91% and -44.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

BP PLC (BP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BP PLC (BP) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BP PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $74.05B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 115.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.20% in year-over-year returns.

BP PLC (BP) Top Institutional Holders

1,272 institutions hold shares in BP PLC (BP), with 810.17k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.02% while institutional investors hold 10.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.48B, and float is at 3.35B with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 10.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 27.3 million shares valued at $1.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 2.99% of the BP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 17.74 million shares valued at $669.61 million to account for 1.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 17.09 million shares representing 1.87% and valued at over $644.99 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.58% of the shares totaling 14.4 million with a market value of $543.41 million.

BP PLC (BP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eni S.p.A. (E) that is trading -47.12% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -47.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.56% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.71.