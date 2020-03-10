Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is -42.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.91 and a high of $15.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The ET stock was last observed hovering at around $10.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.84% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.96% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 18.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.37, the stock is -37.88% and -41.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 100.49 million and changing -27.82% at the moment leaves the stock -43.96% off its SMA200. ET registered -50.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.11.

The stock witnessed a -42.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.47%, and is -37.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.69% over the week and 6.24% over the month.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) has around 12812 employees, a market worth around $21.84B and $54.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.42 and Fwd P/E is 4.73. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -25.63% and -53.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energy Transfer LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $13.4B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 1.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.90% in year-over-year returns.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Top Institutional Holders

871 institutions hold shares in Energy Transfer LP (ET), with 368.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.72% while institutional investors hold 61.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.96B, and float is at 2.31B with Short Float at 4.02%. Institutions hold 52.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 112.37 million shares valued at $1.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.18% of the ET Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Harvest Fund Advisors, LLC with 108.51 million shares valued at $1.39 billion to account for 4.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 105.89 million shares representing 3.94% and valued at over $1.36 billion, while Alps Advisors Inc. holds 2.33% of the shares totaling 62.7 million with a market value of $804.45 million.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Energy Transfer LP (ET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Long Thomas E, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Long Thomas E bought 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $10.64 per share for a total of $95760.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 747498.0 shares.

Energy Transfer LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that WARREN KELCY L (CEO) bought a total of 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $10.80 per share for $3.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46.83 million shares of the ET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, WARREN KELCY L (CEO) acquired 4,000,000 shares at an average price of $10.64 for $42.56 million. The insider now directly holds 46,528,477 shares of Energy Transfer LP (ET).

Energy Transfer LP (ET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DCP Midstream LP (DCP) that is trading -79.18% down over the past 12 months. The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) is -44.34% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.88% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 114.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.55.